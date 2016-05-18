“The Avenue” Coming to Huntsville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

"The Avenue" is a $35,000,000 development coming to downtown Huntsville. Co-developer Charlie Sealy says it should have a definite impact on what most people consider the city's heart. "I think it will be significant. It will be 197-residential lofts. So, about 300-people living here. You know on a full-time basis, energizing the streets,and bringing more people and more foot traffic," says Charlie.

Bringing more people to Huntsville's downtown has been a goal of city leaders for decades. It's a dream shared by Charlie and his wife and co-developer, Sasha Sealy. "A vibrant downtown is a necessary component to having an economically successful community," says Sasha. She believes vibrant is a great word to use for their development.

The Avenue will help the downtown in several ways. Yes there will be people, but it will also feature first floor retail space. "So we're leasing these right now. We've got some leases signed, and some exciting things that will be coming in here," says Sasha.

One business that will definitely have a home at "The Avenue" will be the "Church Street Purveyor." Stephanie and Matt Mell already own Huntsville's Church Street Wine Shoppe. "The Church Street Purveyor" is their latest venture, and they're as excited as Charlie and Sasha about the possibilities." It's a great time to own a wine shop in Huntsville. It's got an opportunity for great growth, and we're excited about it," says Matt.

Right now "The Avenue" and "The Church Street Purveyor" are in construction, and you have to use your imagination to see the final product. We got an exclusive tour and first look at the development Sealys, and have several photos from that, and also a couple featuring the Mells.

