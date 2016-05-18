× Raising Men Lawn Care Service worker arrested on previous drug charges

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A man known in the community for helping others is now in trouble with law enforcement.

34-year-old Terrance Stroy was arrested in Lawrence County over the weekend.

He had outstanding warrants in Huntsville for possession of marijuana and trafficking cocaine. Both charges stem from 2014.

Stroy was an early supporter and played a significant role with Raising Men Lawn Care Service in Huntsville.

The group takes young men and teaches them values of responsibility, and giving back to the community.

The service mows the lawns of single mothers, the disabled and the elderly.

The Founder of Raising Men Lawn Care Service released a quote to WHNT News 19 saying:

“One hundred percent of my attention remains where it has been since day one: On fulfilling my mission to help single mothers, the elderly, disabled and children in the communities we serve. I won’t sway from my purpose, as founder of Raising Men Lawn Care Service, to continue down this path of positivity and change we’ve ignited over the past few months. Regarding the recent news involving Terrence Stroy, it would be premature for me to comment. I will say that I was genuinely surprised and caught off guard by the claims that he was allegedly involved in inappropriate activities prior to helping me with Raising Men Lawn Care Service. I’ll monitor the situation closely and with the utmost seriousness before making any rash decisions. In the meantime, I’ll remain focused on serving the community and I’ll remain grateful for all of the individuals and organizations who have helped me achieve my mission,” said Rodney Smith, Founder of Raising Men Lawn Care.