Carlie Trent enjoys a homecoming celebration

ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. - Answered prayers lead to a happy homecoming weekend for 9-year-old Carlie Trent.

A community homecoming celebration was held Saturday in Rogersville.

Carlie was kidnapped by her uncle Gary Simpson and missing for 8 days before being rescued.

Hundreds of people gathered to show their support for Carlie.

Carlie was rescued by Donnie Lawson and Stewart Franklin, who found the pair on a property accessible only by ATV.

The men held Simpson at gun point until authorities could arrive.

The trio were reunited at the homecoming celebration.

Carlie enjoyed the day playing with her friends and her sister.