Dog comforts puppy who was shot, dragged and spray painted

Kershaw County, S.C. – Sammie and Simon are now inseparable.

Sammie, a 3-month-old boxer puppy, was shot, dragged behind a car and spray painted, according to Rescue Dogs Rock NYC. He was taken to Paws & Claws Animal Clinic in Columbia, S.C., for treatment, according to the YouCaring page set up to aid his recovery.

There, a border collie named Simon befriended him. Simon, who’s recovering from mange and neglect, noticed Sammie’s suffering. In a touching photo, he reaches out to comfort his canine companion.

“A perfect example which shows us that our companion animals DO FEEL pain and show compassion for others,” Rescue Dogs Rock NYC wrote. “Sammie accepted Simon’s soft touch and was grateful for the love and affection that Simon showed him.”

Sammie suffered a pair of broken legs and may end up losing them. According to the group, Sammie had his first surgery last week, which lasted more than three hours. The biggest concerns are infections in the bone since his injuries were several days old by the time he had surgery.

He’ll be kept on strict cage rest as he recovers. Vets hope they’ll be able to save his legs.