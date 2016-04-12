In honor of National Grilled Cheese Sandwich Day; here’s the recipe for Mac & Cheese Grilled Cheese Sandwich

For National Grilled Cheese Sandwich day, we thought we’d try to take the ordinary grilled cheese a-whole-nother level of cheesiness. So, Grilled Cheese Social helped us put together a Mac & Cheese Grilled Cheese that will blow your mind.

Directions:

2 slices of Sara Lee Artesano bread

2 slices on each side of cheddar and pepper jack cheese

Add a scoop of leftover mac and cheese (homemade’s best but you can the kind from the box works just as well)

Add pickled jalapenos, as much to your liking (or not)

Throw some butter in a skillet over medium, toast, flip and toast some more, and you’re good to go!

