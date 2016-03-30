Need more input on Purrfect Arch

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Purrfect Arch is a cat toy described as a “self-groomer and massager.” I actually didn’t realize cats needed help with that.

It’s not expensive. It only cost us $14.99.

The Purrfect Arch, cleverly spelled, is an arch-shaped device wrapped in bristles. The cats walk in, around, or through, at their pleasure to scratch and be massaged.

We tried to get WHNT NEWS 19’s Megan Brantley’s cats to use the arch. They were less than impressed.

They just sort of walked around the arch. They stared at it, and meowed around it, and just pretty much ignored it.

We suspect that the product is pretty good once the cats warm up to it. But it didn’t work for our cats.

We don’t really want to make this a Dud. We’re going to wait for some feedback to roll in from viewers.