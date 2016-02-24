× Lipton tea makers respond to woman who claims to have found worms in Lemon Green Tea Bags

Lipton is firing back!

The Lipton tea company is responding to a video posted to Facebook by Ismat Raza. In it, she claims the Lemon-flavored green tea bags manufactured by Lipton contain live worms. The video (posted at the bottom of this story) has been viewed nearly 8,000,000 times. Raza warns people to check all their teabags.

Lipton wants people to know, their tea is safe.

The company posted the above video to its Facebook page with the following caption:

In response to the video of Lipton’s Lemon Green Tea bags, there are no “worms” in our tea bags. These are small lemon flavor pieces which have been mistaken for worms. If you put these lemon flavor pieces in hot water they will dissolve as you can see from this video. The tea is of the highest quality standard and is absolutely safe to consume. If you have any questions, please contact us at 1-888-547-8668 or consumer.services@unilever.com

What do you think? Is Lipton’s argument convincing enough to keep you as a loyal tea drinker?

Below is the original video posted to Facebook by Ismat Raza: