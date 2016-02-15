× We vote today: Check the sample ballots for north Alabama counties

Here are sample ballots for north Alabama counties. Use these to familiarize yourself with the offices and candidates. The election is March 1, 2016.

If you’re new to voting in Alabama, during the primary, you choose one ballot: Democrat or Republican.

The winners of the various local races will either advance to a runoff (if there are several candidates in a race) or advance to the November election.

Cullman

Democratic sample ballot

Republican sample ballot

Colbert

Democratic sample ballot

Republican sample ballot

DeKalb

Democratic sample ballot

Republican sample ballot

Franklin

Democratic sample ballot

Republican sample ballot

Jackson

Democratic sample ballot

Republican sample ballot



Lauderdale

Democratic sample ballot

Republican sample ballot

Lawrence

Democratic sample ballot

Republican sample ballot

Limestone

Democratic sample ballot

Republican sample ballot

Madison

Democratic sample ballot

Republican sample ballot

Marshall

Democratic sample ballot

Republican sample ballot

Morgan

Democratic sample ballot

Republican sample ballot

Curious about another county in Alabama? See all the sample ballots at AlabamaVotes.gov.