We vote today: Check the sample ballots for north Alabama counties

Posted 12:00 pm, February 15, 2016, by , Updated at 05:54AM, March 1, 2016
Here are sample ballots for north Alabama counties.  Use these to familiarize yourself with the offices and candidates. The election is March 1, 2016.

If you’re new to voting in Alabama, during the primary, you choose one ballot: Democrat or Republican.

The winners of the various local races will either advance to a runoff (if there are several candidates in a race) or advance to the November election.

Cullman
Democratic sample ballot
Republican sample ballot

Colbert
Democratic sample ballot
Republican sample ballot

DeKalb
Democratic sample ballot
Republican sample ballot

Franklin
Democratic sample ballot
Republican sample ballot

Jackson
Democratic sample ballot
Republican sample ballot

Lauderdale
Democratic sample ballot
Republican sample ballot

Lawrence
Democratic sample ballot
Republican sample ballot

Limestone
Democratic sample ballot
Republican sample ballot

Madison
Democratic sample ballot
Republican sample ballot

Marshall
Democratic sample ballot
Republican sample ballot

Morgan
Democratic sample ballot
Republican sample ballot

Curious about another county in Alabama? See all the sample ballots at AlabamaVotes.gov.

