We vote today: Check the sample ballots for north Alabama counties
Here are sample ballots for north Alabama counties. Use these to familiarize yourself with the offices and candidates. The election is March 1, 2016.
If you’re new to voting in Alabama, during the primary, you choose one ballot: Democrat or Republican.
The winners of the various local races will either advance to a runoff (if there are several candidates in a race) or advance to the November election.
Cullman
Democratic sample ballot
Republican sample ballot
Colbert
Democratic sample ballot
Republican sample ballot
DeKalb
Democratic sample ballot
Republican sample ballot
Franklin
Democratic sample ballot
Republican sample ballot
Jackson
Democratic sample ballot
Republican sample ballot
Lauderdale
Democratic sample ballot
Republican sample ballot
Lawrence
Democratic sample ballot
Republican sample ballot
Limestone
Democratic sample ballot
Republican sample ballot
Madison
Democratic sample ballot
Republican sample ballot
Marshall
Democratic sample ballot
Republican sample ballot
Morgan
Democratic sample ballot
Republican sample ballot
Curious about another county in Alabama? See all the sample ballots at AlabamaVotes.gov.