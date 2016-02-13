× Co-workers surprise Michigan man with dating billboard

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Michigan (CNN) – A Michigan man is getting some help from his co-workers in the love department this Valentines Day.

Matt Hill works for a lawn and garden company in Grand Traverse County. He is 6’0″, 25-years-old, single and his co-workers recently surprised him by putting his face and contact information on a billboard.

Hill says he was pretty surprised by the gesture, but he is making the most of it.

Hill thinks that the "perfect date is pretty much a bonfire out in the middle of the woods, at somebody's house, small party, something like that."

Dozens of calls, texts and emails have come from potential suitors. Hill says he's not looking for just a Valentine, he is really hoping to find someone to settle down with.