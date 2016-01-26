Rose of Sharon says 2016 looks bright as it searches for a fundraising manager

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) - A local soup kitchen weathered its own kind of storm in 2015 as it fought to keep its doors open.

"We're doing good, thank you," Rose of Sharon Owner Sharon Walker said. She is thankful for the new chapter 2016 brings to her haven for the homeless.

"We were at a very bad point back in November, but we're on good ground again," Walker said.

Daily Visitor John Irwin is especially grateful the community stepped up as funding went down. This soup kitchen brings him some hope.

"Just having a place during the day where you can go," Irwin said.

This new year brings a new change for the Rose of Sharon - an opportunity for a new fundraising manager.

"Someone that can just keep fundraisers going to help us, you know, get through the slower seasons," Walker said.

She said it requires a little knowledge and a lot of compassion. "Hopefully someone that's experienced with doing fundraisers, and someone who really has a heart for the homeless, and really wants to make a difference," Walker explained.

While help from the community over the holidays saved the soup kitchen, hard days are still inevitable. But a fundraising manager could ease the burden.

"That could be huge and really help us, especially in the summer months; finances get very tight," Walker said.

In order to apply, email resumes to sharon@roseofsharonsoupkitchen.org or send to their physical address: 2412 Memorial Parkway NW, Huntsville, AL 35810.