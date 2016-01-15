Missing Child Alert issued in west Tennessee for 2-year-old boy

CHESTER COUNTY, Tenn. – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued a missing child alert in west Tennessee. The Chester County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 2-year-old Noah Israel Chamberlin.

Noah was reported missing around 1:30 Thursday afternoon. He was last seen going into the woods behind his home in Pinson, Tennessee.

Noah is approximately 2’0″ tall and weighs approximately 25 pounds. He has blonde hair and blue eyes. Was last seen wearing a gray shirt and blue jeans.

If you have seen Noah, please call the Chester County Sheriff’s Office at (731) 989-2787 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.