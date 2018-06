PHOENIX, Ariz. – The Crimson Tide is en route to Phoenix for the College Football Playoff National Championship game, as of the writing of this article.

If you’re waiting on the team in Phoenix, or just want to track the Tide as the cross the country, there’s a way you can know when the team is going to land.

Click here to visit the website FlightAware and see the team’s progress.

The game airs on ESPN Monday, January 11, at 7:30 p.m CST.