The five most important things to put in your severe weather safety kit

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) - First thing's first, have a weather radio.

Let's say it again for emphasis, have a weather radio, and you should make sure it has fresh batteries and that it is properly programmed for your location.

This is the most foolproof way to get your warning, which could save your life.

Second, have your smartphone charged and ready.

You can get context from Facebook, live updates from Twitter, and live radar and broadcasts from our WHNT News 19 apps.

And of course, if need be, you can call for help.

Third, have a helmet.

You may feel silly wearing one inside, but it could prevent a head injury in a worst case scenario.

Fourth, have a first aid kit.

Not every injury will be catastrophic, and the supplies in a first aid kit could be useful if this becomes a crisis situation.

Fifth, have a flashlight.

In case of the worst, you could be searching through debris or trying signal emergency workers in the dark.

A flashlight could make all the difference.

And to break the rules a little, we want to add one more thing, have your wits about you.

Doing your best to keep calm, no matter what things look like, will help you make the decisions you need to make to keep you and your loved ones safe.

To be clear, if you don't have your kit ready, don't rush out trying to beat any storms to assemble one.

If you have these things at home, get them together.

If you don't, make a list, and follow through.

As always, it's about being prepared, not afraid.