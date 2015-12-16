2 die in medical helicopter crash in Arizona

(CNN) — A medical helicopter crashed in Arizona, killing two crew members, the copter’s owner said.

A third crew member is safe, said Christina Brodsly, spokeswoman for the company Air Methods. There were no patients aboard the aircraft, when it went down.

“We are deeply saddened by the news that two of our crew members were taken from us, and our hearts go out to their family and loved ones,” the company said in a statement.

The accident occurred near Apache Junction on Tuesday, Brodsly said. The town is located on the eastern edge of Phoenix.

The crew members on board were a pilot, a flight paramedic and a flight nurse. The company has not said which of them died or survived and has not identified them by name.

Air Methods said it’s cooperating with the investigation into the accident by the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board.

California chopper crash

Last week, an air ambulance chopper went down in Southern California, killing all four people on board.

The medical helicopter operated by SkyLife was transferring a patient in critical condition from Porterville Airport to the San Joaquin Community Hospital in Bakersfield, some 50 miles to the south.

The chopper dropped out of communication, and its wreckage was later found near the town of McFarland.