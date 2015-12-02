Former Huntsville police officer sentenced to 18 months in prison for excessive force

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - A former Huntsville police officer was sentenced in federal court on Wednesday.

Russell was sentenced to 18 months in prison for using excessive force during the arrest of Gary Wayne Hopkins in 2011. A jury found him guilty in July.

Russell will get four months credit for time already served. U.S. District Judge Abdul Kallon said Russell's military service and overall record show he is an asset to the community, but the sentence is about respect for the law.

Russell had faced a maximum of 10 years in prison for the excessive force charge, and up to 20 years for the obstruction of justice charge.

Prosecutors asked the judge for a sentence within the federal guidelines of 27 to 33 months in prison. Defense attorney Emory Anthony asked the court to consider Russell's overall record. Anthony asked the court to give Russell credit for his four months of time served and eight months of house arrest, or time served and then probation.

Judge Kallon said his review of Russell's record showed that he'd served honorably in the U.S. Marine Corps and later tried to reenlist after the 9/11 terror attacks, but he was determined to be too old.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Daniel Fortune told the court that if Russell's actions were confined to the beating incident, his time served and probation might be a sufficient sentence. But, Fortune argued Russell's actions continued after the incident, keeping the victim's boots as a trophy in his squad car and bragging about it. He also said Russell lied in his trial testimony. Fortune argued a single moment doesn't define Russell, but his actions after the incident made a harsher sentence appropriate.

Fortune pointed to testimony that showed Russell was raised by a single mother to address the issue of public confidence in law enforcement.

"A lot of us come from single family homes," Fortune said. "And we need more people working in the system with that background. That's why this is so disappointing, why it's so disheartening. Citizens need to be able to trust this system, they deserve better than what Officer Russell did."

Several people spoke on Russell's behalf, including two fellow Huntsville police officers, his mother, pastor, uncle, cousins, friends and a local man who praised Russell for defusing a potentially violent situation involving a family in the man's church. Russell was described as a caring man, a devoted father, always willing to help out and a loyal son.

A fellow officer, Jacob Askins, said he knew Russell well and said the 2011 incident was "out of character" for Russell. His former supervisor, Huntsville Police Department Sgt. Oscar Smith, said Russell had received outstanding performance ratings overall and called him an "extremely good" police officer.

The 12 people who spoke for Russell asked the court for mercy. Most asked that Russell, who has served four months already, be given probation.

Russell also spoke on his own behalf. He said he would give almost anything to go back to Dec. 23, 2011 and change his actions. He said "mistakes were made" and he apologized for his part in the incident. Russell said he was suspended and terminated from the police department from May 2012 to August 2012. He endured a related suspension once he was reinstated, then spent six months of officer probation and had to do ridealongs with other patrol officers and supervisors to regain their trust. He said that process was successful, that he'd learned to control his emotions and he concentrated even harder on doing his job.

The judge said Russell would get credit for the four months time served in his 18-month sentence. He said he would also recommend to federal prisons officials that Russell be incarcerated as close to Huntsville as possible.

The court said Russell has 14 days to submit notice that he wants to appeal.