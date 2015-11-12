Saluting our heroes: Hall of Heroes Inductee Douglas Nayman

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) - New Market native Douglas Nayman earned a Bronze Star Medal with valor device and a Purple Heart for heroism in connection with military operations against a hostile force in the Republic of Vietnam. Specialist 4 Nayman distinguished himself by heroic actions while serving as a grenadier in the 3rd Platoon, Company A, 2nd Battalion, 35th Infantry on March 12, 1967.

On this date, Company A was engaged in a search and destroy an operation near the junction of the Nam Sathay and Se San Rivers in Kontum Province. As the company proceeded over the hilly terrain, heavy contact was made with a large enemy force. When the platoon formed a perimeter, Specialist Nayman was assigned to support the machine gun crew. Perceiving that some wounded personnel, by their position were in danger, he completely disregarded his own safety and moved to an unprotected location from which he could cover both the machine gun crew and the wounded.

"We had noticed that they had started a fire trying to burn us out," Nayman remembers. "There was a backpack that a soldier has left about 100 meters out and it had mortar rounds on it. And what I did was crawled under fire and pulled those mortar rounds back into our perimeter."

Nayman earned a Bronze Star for this actions.

Later, as the enemy attack and even larger numbers, specialist Nayman's grenade launcher misfired. Taking a nearby he moved into a position affording no personal protection and forced the enemy to retrieve by bringing highly accurate and effective fire against them.

"They call it 'beyond the call of duty,' but it was some pretty harrowing stuff that I wouldn't want to wish on anybody -- I'm glad I went to Vietnam but I wouldn't want to go back."

Following this attack, the platoon aidman was wounded by a sniper. Despite the continuing sniper fire, Specialist Nayman crawled outside the perimeter and eliminated the sniper with a hand grenade. He then returned to help aidman and remained at the defensive position throughout the day and night. Not until the platoon was relieved on the following day did he mention that he himself had been wounded.

For that action and resulting injury Nayman earned a Purple Heart Medal.

Specialist 4 Nayman's outstanding display of personal bravery, aggressiveness and devotion to duty is in keeping with the highest traditions of the military service and reflects great credit upon himself, his unit and the United States Army.

On November 10, Nayman and 5 other veterans were inducted into the Madison County Military Heritage Commission Hall of Heroes. Nayman says news of the distinction was overwhelming for him.

"Oh, I just couldn't hardly believe it -- I got goosebumps, you know? It's really an honor for them to recognize that much. To me, I didn't think it was that big a deal. I went and served my country and did what I had to do to come back home. I used to, when we had some time off back at the base camp -- there'd be about 40 or 50 of us sitting around a camp fire and I'd lead us in singing 'America The Beautiful' -- you know, 'O beautiful for spacious skies,'" Nayman riffed. "And that's what kept us going to get back to this wonderful country that we love."

