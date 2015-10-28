× TODAY: Oakwood University offers health services to the community

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Oakwood University’s Praise Station WJOU 90.1 FM and Good Samaritan Hospice are offering their annual Community Health Fair on Wednesday from 11:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. at the Millet Activity Center on Oakwood University’s campus.

More than 60 vendors will offer services like diabetes screening, BMI testing, dental consultation, flu shots, voter registration, Affordable Care Act counseling, senior citizens information and healthy cooking demonstrations.

Each year, two people from the community are awarded the WJOU-FM/Good Samaritan Hospice Health Fair Community Award. This year’s recipients are Mayor Tommy Battle and health educator, author and television host Donna Green-Goodman.