× Battery draining while using Facebook? Here’s how to fix it

Facebook has announced a fix for its iOS app that will help reduce excessive battery drain.

The fix includes removing repeated processes running in the background of the app and how the app manages audio sessions. The issues are not caused by the optional Location History feature in the app.

To view battery drain on your device go to Settings > Battery > and scroll down to view the biggest battery drain offenders.

How to fix it

A new version of the app (42.0) released on Thursday should better handle battery usage, according to the company. It’s recommended you update your Facebook app as soon as possible.

Facebook engineering manager Ari Grant offered this full explanation: