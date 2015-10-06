Cops: Teen pulled gun on college student, prompting lockdown

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Police have arrested a 17-year-old believed to have pulled a gun on a student outside a Community College of Philadelphia building, prompting a campus lockdown and a large police response.

Police Commissioner Charles Ramsey told reporters Tuesday that the boy was arrested shortly before noon Tuesday at an adjoining educational facility at the college. There were no reports of shooting or injuries.

Ramsey says the encounter was not random but rather “two individuals who have a history.” He says the person who reported the gun at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday was a student; it’s unclear whether the suspect is.

Students and staff were asked to shelter in place. Nearby schools were placed on lockdown.

Ramsey says it had nothing to do with an FBI warning this week about an online threat against area colleges and universities.