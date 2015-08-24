Support the Care Center by Registering for the “I Golf Because I Care” Tournament

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The United Way Care Center is hosting a golf tournament to fundraise for their center. Their goal is to raise at least $40,000. Registration and lunch begins at 11AM. Shotgun start is at 12:30PM. For more information on registration and sponsorships, please check the Care Center's event website: http://thecare-center.org/index.php/current-events/i-golf-because-i-care-2015.

The Care Center seeks to impact southeastern Madison County by reducing poverty through education initiatives, employment resources, recovery programs, and emergency services.