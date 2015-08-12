Former President Jimmy Carter announces he has cancer
(CNN) — Former President Jimmy Carter announced Wednesday that cancer is spreading throughout his body.
Carter, 90, underwent surgery earlier this month to remove what his office called a “small mass” from his liver.
“Recent liver surgery revealed that I have cancer that now is in other parts of my body,” the 39th president said in a statement. “I will be rearranging my schedule as necessary so I can undergo treatment by physicians at Emory Healthcare.
A more complete public statement will be made when facts are known, possibly next week.”