Former President Jimmy Carter announces he has cancer

Posted 3:48 pm, August 12, 2015, by
Former President Jimmy Carter

(CNN) — Former President Jimmy Carter announced Wednesday that cancer is spreading throughout his body.

Carter, 90, underwent surgery earlier this month to remove what his office called a “small mass” from his liver.

“Recent liver surgery revealed that I have cancer that now is in other parts of my body,” the 39th president said in a statement. “I will be rearranging my schedule as necessary so I can undergo treatment by physicians at Emory Healthcare.

A more complete public statement will be made when facts are known, possibly next week.”