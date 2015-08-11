More charity events planned this week to support Smallwood/Sokolowski family affected by devastating house fire

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The community continues to give love and support to a family that lost four people in a fire August 4, one of whom was nine months pregnant. Several events are planned this week to raise money for the Smallwood/Sokolowski family.

As of Tuesday morning, August 11, a gofundme account has collected nearly $40,000. There is also a fund set up at Redstone Federal Credit Union.

Restaurant fundraiser

Chili’s on University Drive will hold The Smallwood Family Give Back Event on Friday, August 14 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Bring this flyer and Chili’s will donate 10% of the event day sales back to the family. The restaurant is located at 4925 University Drive Suite B, Huntsville, AL 35816.

Charity Boot Camp

Here’s a chance to exercise with your family on Saturday, August 15. Huntsville fitness trainer Joe Martin will hold a charity boot camp from 8 to 9 a.m. in the parking lot of Weatherly Heights Elementary. The school is located at 1307 Cannstatt Drive, Huntsville, AL 35803. Donations for the Smallwood/Sokolowski family will be accepted at the event.

“This family is going through an unimaginable tragedy,” said Martin. “Losing five family members in such a senseless way can never be fixed. We can do something to ease the financial burden of losing everything they own, as well as the expense of five funerals.”

Bring the family, water, and exercise mats (or large towels if you don’t have a mat.) Here’s more information in the Facebook event.

Yard Sale

Friends are also organizing a yard sale fundraiser on Saturday, August 15 from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. It will be held at Riverton Elementary School, located at 2615 Winchester Road NE, Huntsville, AL 35811. All proceeds go to the family. Donations are needed and appreciated, and volunteers are also needed to work.

You can drop off items prior to the sale at these locations:

Mirabella Salon, 9am-6pm – 1372 Jordan Road, Huntsville, AL 35811(Kim Griggs)

Salon Simplicity, 10am – 6pm – 2806-B Winchester Road, New Market, AL 35761 (Heather Hines)

Kountry Style – 117 Bell Factory Road, Huntsville AL 35811 (Faye Andrews)

If you need donations picked up, call the following numbers to arrange this prior to Saturday: (256) 509-5838, (256) 859-0019, (256) 929-1191 or (256) 585-5703.

EDITOR’S NOTE: If you know of another event taking place to support the Smallwood/Sokolowski family, please email the details to news.department@whnt.com. Thank you.