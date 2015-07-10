Drive continues through Aug. 9 to help Kids To Love ‘Pack the Backpacks’ for local foster children

WHNT News 19 and Kids To Love are proud to partner again this year to collect school supplies for children in foster care in north Alabama and southern Tennessee. We invite you to help by donating supplies or money to buy backpacks and supplies.
The drive began July 22 at several locations listed below. It lasts through Sunday, August 9.
You can also donate online through this secure link:
Just $25 covers the cost of a new backpack with school supplies. Visit kidstolove.org for more information.
Items needed include backpacks, three-ring binders, pocket folders, one-subject notebooks, filler paper, colored pencils, markers, crayons, glue sticks, scissors, erasers, rulers, ink pens, pencils and pencil boxes.
Each of these places will also have special boxes set up where you can drop off school supplies. Please drop off items by Sunday, August 9:
Landers McLarty Subaru
5790 University Dr NW, Huntsville, AL 35816
Walmart Locations
Arab, Brindlee Mtn. Pkwy
Athens, Hwy. 72
Boaz, U.S. 431
Decatur, Spring Avenue
Florence, Cloverdale Road
Florence, Hough Road
Fort Payne, Glenn Blvd. SW
Guntersville, U.S. 431
Hartselle, Hwy. 31
Huntsville, University Drive
Huntsville, L&N Drive
Huntsville, Sparkman Drive
Huntsville, South Memorial Parkway
Madison, Madison Blvd.
Madison, Hwy. 72
Moulton, Hwy. 24
Muscle Shoals, Avalon Avenue
Owens Cross Roads, Sutton Rd.
Hazel Green, Hwy. 231
Jack’s Locations
East Limestone
Florence
Meridianville
Winchester Road
Jordan Lane
Beltline
Hughes Road
Wall Triana
Scottsboro