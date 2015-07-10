Drive continues through Aug. 9 to help Kids To Love ‘Pack the Backpacks’ for local foster children

WHNT News 19 and Kids To Love are proud to partner again this year to collect school supplies for children in foster care in north Alabama and southern Tennessee. We invite you to help by donating supplies or money to buy backpacks and supplies.

The drive began July 22 at several locations listed below. It lasts through Sunday, August 9.

You can also donate online through this secure link:

Just $25 covers the cost of a new backpack with school supplies. Visit kidstolove.org for more information.

Items needed include backpacks, three-ring binders, pocket folders, one-subject notebooks, filler paper, colored pencils, markers, crayons, glue sticks, scissors, erasers, rulers, ink pens, pencils and pencil boxes.

Each of these places will also have special boxes set up where you can drop off school supplies. Please drop off items by Sunday, August 9:

Landers McLarty Subaru

5790 University Dr NW, Huntsville, AL 35816

Walmart Locations

Arab, Brindlee Mtn. Pkwy

Athens, Hwy. 72

Boaz, U.S. 431

Decatur, Spring Avenue

Florence, Cloverdale Road

Florence, Hough Road

Fort Payne, Glenn Blvd. SW

Guntersville, U.S. 431

Hartselle, Hwy. 31

Huntsville, University Drive

Huntsville, L&N Drive

Huntsville, Sparkman Drive

Huntsville, South Memorial Parkway

Madison, Madison Blvd.

Madison, Hwy. 72

Moulton, Hwy. 24

Muscle Shoals, Avalon Avenue

Owens Cross Roads, Sutton Rd.

Hazel Green, Hwy. 231

Jack’s Locations

East Limestone

Florence

Meridianville

Winchester Road

Jordan Lane

Beltline

Hughes Road

Wall Triana

Scottsboro