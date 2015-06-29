× Hearing scheduled today for DeKalb County man accused of kidnapping and murder

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. – There’s a preliminary hearing scheduled for today involving a man accused of murdering a woman following a meth binge. Douglas Minor is charged with assault, kidnapping and murder.

Minor is accused of killing 35-year-old Bobby Lynn Ross, who’s body was found inside Minor’s house. The murder happened on April 25 on County Road 127.

Deputies say Minor led them on a manhunt for the next day, when investigators found Minor inside a chicken house in Cherokee County. Authorities say they found him with another female victim who suffered severe bruises to her face.

The preliminary hearing for Minor is set to begin at 9:00 at the DeKalb County Courthouse. The judge has set Minor’s bond at $500,000.