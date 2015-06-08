× Decatur man in critical condition after suffering gunshot wound to the neck, juvenile arrested

DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) – A Decatur man is in critical condition at Huntsville Hospital after being shot in the neck late Sunday night. It happened at the intersection of Cedar Street SW and Cleveland Avenue around 10:00 p.m.

Police said the shooting stemmed from a verbal altercation among a large group of people. According to neighbors, they saw about 50 people gather in the road. After a heated argument started among the crowd, an unnamed juvenile shot the man, police said.

That juvenile is charged with assault first degree and is currently in custody. The identity of the juvenile is not being released at this time.

Melody Arnold is one of the neighbors who heard it all.

“I was laying in bed, watching a show with my husband and I heard my kids screaming to call 911,” she said. “I jumped out of bed and I heard multiple gunshots.”

Fearing for her children, Arnold said she ran out her front door.

“When I looked, there was a young gentleman laying on the ground, not too far from us, two doors away and there was blood everywhere,” Arnold said.

Decatur Police identified the victim as 28-year-old Robert Navarrete, Jr.

As a nurse with nearly three decades of experience, Arnold said her instincts kicked in.

“I just ran over there, located where his wound was and then held pressure on it until EMS arrived,” she said.

Navarrete was transported to Huntsville Hospital. He is currently in critical condition.