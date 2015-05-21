Six police officers indicted in the death of Freddie Gray

(CNN) — Six police officers have been indicted in the death of Freddie Gray, Baltimore City State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby said Thursday.

The officers are scheduled to be arraigned on July 2, she said.

Gray’s death last month after allegedly suffering a devastating injury while in police custody sparked protests and riots in Baltimore.

Earlier this month, Mosby said that charges had been filed against six officers in Gray’s death, an unexpected announcement that brought cheers from protesters and words of protest from the police union.

All six police officers involved in Gray’s arrest face various charges, including second-degree murder, manslaughter and assault. One officer is charged with first-degree murder.

Attorneys for the officers have called for Mosby to be taken off the case, arguing that she has conflicts of interest — an accusation Mosby denies.