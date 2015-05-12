Review board clears Huntsville officer in April 19 shooting on Bonnie Oaks Drive

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – An incident review board has cleared a Huntsville police officer following a shooting April 19 on Bonnie Oaks Drive. The officer shot a woman while responding to a domestic disturbance.

Police responded to a home in the 2500 block of Bonnie Oaks Drive. Investigators say Bradley Skinner broke into the home where his estranged wife, Lisa Skinner, was staying with her mother. She has a protection order against him. He had a pistol and large knife, and Lisa armed herself with a shotgun and ran to the garage. Police say Bradley Skinner followed her and aimed his pistol at her. Lisa Skinner fired the shotgun at Bradley, striking him in the chest, causing him serious injuries.

Police say when the first officer arrived on the scene, he heard the gun shot as he approached the house. He saw Lisa standing in the garage holding the shotgun. The officer drew his weapon and gave verbal commands for her to drop the shotgun. When she didn’t, and pointed the weapon in the direction of the

officer, the officer fired, striking her in the hip. She was taken to Huntsville Hospital, where she was treated and released.

An incident review board examined evidence and testimony on this case. The review board was chaired by Captain Juan Joyner, and consisted of Lieutenant Randy Owens, Sergeant Jason Ramsey and Officer Daphne Treece. Representatives from the City Attorney’s Office, the Madison County District Attorney’s Office and the Huntsville Police Department Citizen Advisory Council were also present to review evidence and hear testimony.

The board carefully reviewed the evidence and testimony and concluded the officer’s actions were in accordance with Departmental Policies and Procedures. Huntsville Police Chief Lewis Morris concurred with the findings of the review board and the officer involved has been cleared to return to

full duty status.

