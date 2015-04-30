× Woman wanted in Mississippi arrested in Morgan County

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – Officials say a traffic stop in the Eva community on Wednesday resulted in the arrest of a young woman wanted in Mississippi.

Sheriff Ana Franklin says officials ran a routine check on Amanda Michelle Harder during the traffic stop of Highway 55 East near Chambers Road. The check showed Harder was wanted in Mississippi for possession of amphetamines.

Officials confirmed the warrant for Harder was active and the out of state agency would extradite.

31-year-old Harder was taken to the Morgan County Jail to await extradition to Mississippi.