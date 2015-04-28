Missing Huntsville hiker found by search teams

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT)-- A quick end to the search for a missing hiker in Huntsville.

The hiker appeared to be doing fine. A Huntsville police K-9 team found her early this morning.

The call for help went out around one o'clock Tuesday morning. The Huntsville fire and police departments responded as well as HEMSI to the top of Cecil Ashburn at the Blevins Gap Preserve.

A man says he and his friend went hiking yesterday evening when the two got separated. Fortunately, that police K-9 team was able to find her just off the main trail minutes after arriving on the scene.

She had been missing for more than six hours.

HEMSI paramedics checked her out as a precaution. She didn't appear to be seriously injured. It is still unsure how the two got separated.