× Point Mallard Water Park preparing for summer fun

DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) – The staff at Point Mallard Water Park in Decatur is counting down the days now until they open the part for the summer. They’ll start printing passes in 10 days.

Right now, parts of Point Mallard may not look perfect but the staff is working hard to fix that. The staff have made a lot of improvements to make things even better for visitors.

“Getting the parts ready, getting the pools where they look good and they’re safe,” said Jason Lake, the park superintendent.

Lake says his workers are putting on final touches for opening day. The park is 45 years old and will always be home to the first wave pool in America.

Lake says it has been repainted and is working great. Staff is adding new choices for hungry visitors to.

“We have new concessions going in this year, with a new funnel cake stand and we have some old favorites that we’ve had for a long time also,” Lake said.

But probably the best improvement at Point Mallard are the three slides. Lake says because of the refurbishments on them they will feel like a whole new experience for visitors.

“Those were totally redone this year, they were re-fiberglass. It’ll be like a brand-new attraction this year,” said Lake.

But as excited as he is to open the park, he admits the staff needs another month — so the water can warm up.

Something else new this year is a cup being sold for $25. It allows for free refills of water and soda for the entire season.

The park opens on May 23 and stays open until Labor Day.