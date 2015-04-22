“I know nothing of such rumors,” Nick Saban said about potential Recruitment of Braxton Miller

Huntsville, Ala. (al.com) A few hours after Paul Finebaum hinted at the possibility of Alabama landing a high-profile potential transfer, Nick Saban arrived in Huntsville to kick off the Crimson Caravan tour.

Saban did his best to diffuse the chatter involving the potential Ohio State quarterback Braxton Miller could end up at Alabama. "I'm not really to talk about any other players on any other team," Saban said before the question was finished. "I know nothing about any such rumors. I don't even know who you're talking about but I don't know about any of those things."

