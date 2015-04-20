Colbert County 911 expands call center to serve more people

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) - As the Colbert County 911 dispatch service continues to take on more agencies, employees needed room to grow. They moved into a new, bigger 911 call center Monday morning.

It's a move Michael Smith with the dispatch center said helps better serve the people of Colbert County.

"It's better for the people of the county," said Smith. "We feel like when 911 got voted in many years ago that that's what they thought they were getting anyway, was a one-stop shop. You dial 911 you get police, fire, medical whatever your emergency needs are."

The move down the hall and into a much larger space helps to create an ideal centralized dispatch center. As they continue to take on calls from more agencies around the county, they had to find a way to have more dispatchers working at once.

"We've taken on so many agencies that we had to add more shifts and we did not have the room to expand in the current place that we were in, so we took this opportunity to move."

They secured the funding to buy new furniture and some new equipment. The move itself took about a month.

The Colbert County 911 call center takes all medical and fire calls in the area. They also take emergency calls from Leighton, Littleville and Sheffield.

Starting May 1st, they'll start taking calls from the Colbert County Sheriff's Office and Cherokee Police Department.