FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) – The University of North Alabama men's basketball team is hosting a blood drive Monday from 9:30 a.m.- 3:30 p.m. at Flowers Hall on campus.

The blood you donate can save three lives and it's a chance to show your support for the UNA Lions.

Everyone eligible to give blood is encouraged to attend.

Donors will be given juice, snacks and a free t-shirt.