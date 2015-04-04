× UPDATE: Identity of man killed in Lauderdale County wreck released

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT)– Authorities say one person was killed in a single-vehicle wreck Friday night.

Troopers have released the name of the victim. Police say 59-year-old Steve Clayton Alexander Jr. of Florence was the driver.

The accident happened just after 7 p.m. along Alabama Highway 157, near the entrance to the Lauderdale County Landfill.

Officials say that Alexander was the only person in the vehicle.

Authorities say the truck left the road and struck a tree.

It is unclear whether or not severe storms in the area played a role in the accident.

