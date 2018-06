× Crews respond to early-morning house fire in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – Crews with Toney Fire and Rescue responded to a fire at a residence on Cove Crest Drive.

It happened just after 2 a.m. Firefighters were able to extinguish the flames in about 10 minutes.

No one was inside the home at the time. One bedroom sustained heavy damage.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.