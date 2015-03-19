Citizens Academy on Transportation scheduled for Thursday evening
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – The latest Citizens Academy will focus on transportation.
Residents are invited to attend the public forum at 6pm Thursday at Columbia High School.
The academies are part of Huntsville’s master planning process, which began last spring.
The event will begin with a presentation by Stephen Stansbery, a North-Carolina based transportation planner.
Topics will include funding for future traffic solutions, alternatives to single-occupant vehicles and more.
Following the presentation, residents will have an opportunity to ask questions and provide input.