Jay Leno headlines the 27th annual Huntsville Classic on May 7 at VBC

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The 27th annual Huntsville Classic presented by the Huntsville Hospital Foundation will feature Jay Leno as the headliner for the Classic Dinner on May 7 at the VBC Propst Arena in Huntsville.

The Huntsville Classic is a two-day event featuring a dinner, performance, and golf tournament. Since 1989, the event has raised nearly $5.2 million and contributed significantly to the growth of Huntsville and Madison hospitals.

The Classic Dinner features a cocktail hour, a seated dinner on the Arena floor, and a live auction. Tickets for the dinner and Leno performance are $150 per person and may be purchased by calling the foundation’s office at (256) 265-8077.

Tickets for the Jay Leno performance only can be purchased at ticketmaster.com and at the VBC Box Office. Show-only tickets are $40 for lower level seats and $30 for upper level seats. Leno’s performance will start at 8:30 p.m.

Proceeds from the 2015 Classic will provide critically needed communications devices for Huntsville Hospital’s nurses. The enhanced technology will not only improve communications among caregivers, it will also decrease medication errors, and enhance patient care and safety, according to the foundation.