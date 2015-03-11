× NASA successfully tests rocket booster for SLS in fiery display

PROMONTORY, Utah (WHNT ) – They packed kids into the theater at the Space and Rocket Center Wednesday morning and put a few NASA experts in front of them to answer questions and get them excited.

But the main event was the test of what NASA calls the largest, most powerful rocket booster ever built. It will fly on the SLS mission to take man to deep space.

The rocket system passes, heating up expectations for the broader mission.

Brent Gaddes works on the NASA SLS project. He says, “We’ve been shooting for the end of 2017 for our first mission. That may push into 2018 because of some issues with Orion.”

It will take months to analyze all the data, but even if they find small problems, it shouldn’t derail the mission.

Gaddes points out, “This is not actually the pacing item if you will. That’s the Orion capsule, so there is some extra time if something didn’t go well on this test.”

In fact, they still have to test the Orion abort system. They also have another rocket booster test to perform.

NASA hopes the next test goes as smoothly as this one.