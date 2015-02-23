× Rocket Hatch announces partnership with Downtown Huntsville, Inc. for CO.STARTERS business acceleration program

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Rocket Hatch, a Huntsville-based non-profit organization supporting entrepreneurship in North Alabama, is thrilled to announce a new partnership with Downtown Huntsville Inc., an organization committed to creating a diverse and economically stable Downtown in the city. Downtown Huntsville Inc. will be providing scholarships to select graduates of Rocket Hatch’s CO.STARTERS program, who aim to open their new businesses in the downtown area.

“Rocket Hatch sees a thriving downtown as a key element in creating a sustainable startup community. Successful local businesses downtown not only bring economic activity but enrich our local culture and improve our city as an attractive place for young entrepreneurs.” said Antonio Montoya, Rocket Hatch co-founder and Executive Director.

Montoya explains starting a business has changed drastically just over the past 2 decades. With the tech boom, all you really need to get started is your laptop — your office could very well be your backpack, Montoya says. But there’s one thing that hasn’t changed:

“Getting started is becoming easier; being successful at running a business is still very hard. And we believe that it’s easier to get started if you have a community that supports you. And that’s what Rocket Hatch is about, creating that community,” say Montoya. “Huntsville has a very well-developed ecosystem if you want to be in engineering or a government contractor firm — that’s well taken care of and there’s a lot of resources. If you want to step out of that particular lane on the highway you are really on your own and that’s where we come in.”

“We are thrilled to partner with Rocket Hatch to provide qualified downtown-based entrepreneurs access to strategic training and planning opportunities through Rocket Hatch programs,” said Downtown Huntsville Inc. CEO, Chad Emerson.

David Nutall, Lowe Mill artist, small business owner at ARTIMAPS, LLC. and CO.STARTERS program facilitator says the course is perfect for the creative class of business owners looking to up their game.

“It’s an ideal process for a creative idea or a small business or someone that’s even been in business for a while but is struggling with, ‘we’re at this certain stage, what do we do next, how do we improve, how do we get more efficient,’ — it really teaches you the things that maybe you didn’t learn in college. So if you did an arts degree you might not have all the business background. So it’s a 9 week program that will give you all those extra tools, and from my point of view, it gave me the things I wished I’d known 7 years ago,” Nutall explains.

Rocket Hatch brought the CO.STARTERS business acceleration program to Huntsville, because of its focus on lean startup principles and business modeling frameworks, typically used in high-growth startups that have been adapted to work on any business. The program, which is being used in over 20 locations in the US, provides a support community for entrepreneurs as they seek to turn their business ideas into action. Rocket Hatch offers the CO.STARTERS program at Lowe Mill ARTS & Entertainment, studio 2008. The February CO.STARTERS sessions are full but you can pre-register for the session beginning in April by clicking here.