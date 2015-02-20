Networking with NASA

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) - Hundreds of men and women packed the Davidson Center Thursday, eager for a chance to network with NASA officials.

The gathering was organized by Marshall Space Flight Center's Small Business Alliance.

The alliance was created in 2007 to help small businesses pursue NASA contracts.

Participants had the chance to meet with MSFC managers, NASA's prime contractors and others.

Speakers included Marshall Deputy Director Teresa Vanhooser; Todd May, manager of the Space Launch System Program Office; Kim Whitson, director of the Office of Procurement; and Marshall's small business specialist, David Brock.

More resources for doing business with Marshall Space Flight Center may be found here.