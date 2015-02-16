× Business Closings & Delays: Monday, Feb. 16

The following closings and delays are effective for Monday, February 16. Click here for local school closings and delays.

Heart of the Valley YMCA: UPDATE: All branches (Southeast, Downtown and Madison) will now open at 11 a.m. Child development centers will open at 10 a.m.

Marshall Space Flight Center – opening delayed until 11:00 a.m. Monday and Tuesday.

Redstone Arsenal – Delayed opening by three hours Monday and Tuesday. Officials: "As a reminder, the Redstone Arsenal Exchange (Building 3220) will be closed on Monday February 16, 2015 to perform routine electrical maintenance and will resume normal operations on Tuesday February 17, 2015. All vendors, shoppes and services in the Main Exchange Mall will be closed. The Commissary is closed on Mondays. Employees are advised to contact their supervisor to request liberal or unscheduled leave. Employees that live far from the arsenal or in areas greatly impacted by the weather should monitor their local road conditions and contact their supervisor if an alternative work schedule is required. Redstone Arsenal contractors should follow the guidance stated in contracts regarding closures."

Shoals Theatre, Florence: All Monday Evening Musical Rehearsals are cancelled

Steelecase in Athens: closing tonight

