UPDATE: Multiple fire departments work to contain field fire in Elkmont

ELKMONT, Ala. (WHNT) - Multiple fire departments swarmed to Happy Hollow Road in Elkmont Saturday afternoon to fight a field fire.
Elkmont's fire chief confirms people were burning trash when their fire got out of control because of windy conditions.
The fire burned through three unoccupied mobile homes. No one has been hurt.
Firefighters say the amount of brush, briars, and debris in the area made fighting the flames more difficult. They were shuttling water in from a hydrant a mile away.
Crews cleared the scene around 5 PM.
They came back around 7 after the wind kicked up ashes and rekindled the fire. A 4th mobile home, also abandoned, was destroyed. It was out by 9:30 PM.
Property owners tell us they lost some precious items like antiques, and others full of sentimental value to their family.
Firefighters warn against burning anything outdoors in windy conditions like Limestone County has seen this week.