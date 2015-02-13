Shoot up your old wedding dress: Gun range offers special ‘divorcee package’ for Valentine’s Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAS VEGAS (CNN/KVVU) - Valentine's Day is a day to celebrate love. But a Las Vegas business has something for those heartbroken or love scorned. Machine Guns Vegas offers divorced customers the chance to say goodbye to their past relationship in a blaze of bullets.

The "Blasting the Past" special is brand new this year. The idea came about a year ago when a woman walked in with her wedding dress.

"She was like, I want to shoot this thing, I just got divorced, it was ugly," said Melissa Cordero, Machine Guns Vegas General Manager. "It obviously provided them with some emotional release."

A release some dreading Valentine's Day should feel instead. Men or women can bring in wedding clothes like tuxes, wedding dresses, their marriage certificate, even flowers from the wedding and hang it up on a target carrier.

The target slides back -- and shooters get to use a machine gun to destroy it.

The divorce is consummated in 40 rounds and four seconds.

Divorcees can bring in their wedding party to help if they like. There's space for up to four people.

The approximate one-hour shindig also includes access to the gun range's VIP lounge, complimentary transportation, and a 'Divorced' sash they specially made. It's just one more way to say...

"I'm gonna move on. Or I hate you and I'm gonna shoot up this dress," said Cordero.

The package costs about $500.