Mardi Gras is returning to Downtown Huntsville on Valentine's Day! There will be a Mardi Gras 5K and Parade on Saturday, February 14, in the Downtown Huntsville area. The parade will begin at 3:30 pm and start and end at The Lumberyard. There will also be a Krewe Party, after the parade, beginning at 5:30 pm at The Lumberyard.

The Fun 5K will start at 9:30 am at Constitution Village. Registration forms for the Fun 5K can be found here. More information can be found on their Facebook page or website. All proceeds from the event benefit Blount Hospitality House.