FBI director visits Huntsville to learn about new center that studies, combats terrorist explosives

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – FBI director James Comey is visiting Huntsville on Wednesday to check out the soon-to-be new headquarters of the Terrorist Explosive Device Analytical Center.

TEDAC was formally established in 2003 to serve as the single interagency organization to receive, fully analyze, and exploit all terrorist improvised explosive devices, or IEDs, of interest to the United States.

“For the last 10 years we have been building the worlds database of explosive devices so we can find signatures, patterns and clues that help not just America, but our allies,” said Comey.

That capability now sits at the FBI lab in Quantico, but they are currently in the process of moving it to Huntsville. Comey will visit the new building, located on Redstone Arsenal. It’s almost complete but they are planning a total of three buildings in the end as the FBI moves the capability here.

Comey will also be visiting the hazardous devices school where the FBI trains all the nations bomb techs, which will also expand soon thanks to support from Congress and U.S. Senator Richard Shelby (R-Alabama).

Earlier in the day, WHNT News 19 interviewed Comey at the FBI office in Birmingham. We’ll air this report in a future broadcast.

Comey was sworn in as the seventh Director of the FBI on September 4, 2013.

A Yonkers, New York native, James Comey graduated from the College of William & Mary and the University of Chicago Law School. Following law school, Comey served as an assistant United States attorney for both the Southern District of New York and the Eastern District of Virginia. Comey returned to New York to become the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York. In 2003, he became the deputy attorney general at the Department of Justice (DOJ).

Comey left DOJ in 2005 to serve as general counsel and senior vice president at defense contractor Lockheed Martin. Five years later, he joined Bridgewater Associates, a Connecticut-based investment fund, as its general counsel.