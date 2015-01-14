Huntsville Firefighter injured battling house fire on Harolds Dr.

Posted 8:08 pm, January 14, 2015, by and , Updated at 01:48PM, January 15, 2015
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Multiple Huntsville Fire & Rescue units responded to put out flames at 302 Harolds Drive on Wednesday night.

Flames could be seen coming from the roof of the home at 8 p.m.

One man who lives in the home says he smelled smoke, checked the attic and saw flames. All four people living inside were able to escape without injury.

A Huntsville firefighter working on the fire, fell from a ladder after the fire was extinguished.  He was taken to the hospital to be checked, but was cleared to return to work a few hours later, according to Huntsville Fire Captain Frank McKenzie.