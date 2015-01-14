Huntsville Firefighter injured battling house fire on Harolds Dr.
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Multiple Huntsville Fire & Rescue units responded to put out flames at 302 Harolds Drive on Wednesday night.
Flames could be seen coming from the roof of the home at 8 p.m.
One man who lives in the home says he smelled smoke, checked the attic and saw flames. All four people living inside were able to escape without injury.
A Huntsville firefighter working on the fire, fell from a ladder after the fire was extinguished. He was taken to the hospital to be checked, but was cleared to return to work a few hours later, according to Huntsville Fire Captain Frank McKenzie.
