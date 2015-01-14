× Huntsville Firefighter injured battling house fire on Harolds Dr.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Multiple Huntsville Fire & Rescue units responded to put out flames at 302 Harolds Drive on Wednesday night.

Flames could be seen coming from the roof of the home at 8 p.m.

One man who lives in the home says he smelled smoke, checked the attic and saw flames. All four people living inside were able to escape without injury.

Another angle showing the flames spreading on the roof of this Harolds Ave home right now. @whnt pic.twitter.com/RUvxETAI1F — Matt Kroschel (@Matt_Kroschel) January 15, 2015

A Huntsville firefighter working on the fire, fell from a ladder after the fire was extinguished. He was taken to the hospital to be checked, but was cleared to return to work a few hours later, according to Huntsville Fire Captain Frank McKenzie.

FIRE UPDATE: Chief says firefighter fell off ladder, taken to hospital. — JonGrass (@jdgrass) January 15, 2015