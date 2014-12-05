UPDATE: #ShutItDownHSV protest march remains peaceful along University Drive

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) -- Oakwood University students and other local college students angered by high-profile cases in Missouri and New York gathered for a protest march Friday evening.

Students used social media and the Twitter hashtag #ShutItDownHSV to get out the word.

An estimated 200 participants gathered at 4:30 p.m. in the Oakwood University Church parking lot and began with a prayer, WHNT News 19's Matt Kroschel reports.

Protesters praying before march, Wynn to University begins. "We are here to say this not OK" #ShutItDownHSV @whnt pic.twitter.com/3bUdMCVe5w — Matt Kroschel (@Matt_Kroschel) December 5, 2014

They marched to University Drive. Here is a map of the area where the protest took place:

Huntsville Police and city leaders met with march organizers Friday afternoon to talk about the traffic concerns.

Oakwood University officials urged their students to not block traffic, but flyers for the event call for blocking the busy thoroughfare.

OFFICIAL STATEMENT FROM OAKWOOD UNIVERSITY PRESIDENT:

Tonight I stood among our students as they made their voices heard. I marched with them. I felt their unrest. I could sense that they wanted change and equality. As I looked at their faces, I couldn't help but think how this experience would change them forever. Being able to protest for change is a beautiful thing. And we are proud of how they conducted themselves in the midst of their pain and anger. We want to thank Oakwood University Police Department and Huntsville Police Department for their service tonight as our students peacefully made their way down the streets of Huntsville. Our forward movement doesn't stop here. We invite students who wish to express themselves regarding the recent issues to join us on Sunday, December 7, at 5:00 p.m. in Moran Hall to help assemble an action plan for how Oakwood students can support the mission of creating “One Huntsville.” --Leslie Pollard, President, Oakwood University

Protest organizer Courtney Harris told our news partners at The Huntsville Times/AL.com Friday morning that the aim is not to block traffic. She said the march is a response to a "general pattern" of police brutality toward unarmed black citizens, including Michael Brown in Ferguson, Mo., and Eric Garner in Staten Island, N.Y. The officers involved in both deaths escaped grand jury indictment.

"We are protesting our right to live and live peacefully without fear that we will be killed unjustly and for minding our own business," Harris told AL.com. She is a sophomore at Oakwood.

