As veteran unemployment rises, military job fair offers help and hope

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. (WHNT) - Resumes in hand, dozens of men and women milled around business representatives taking part in Tuesday's job fair at Redstone Arsenal.

Presented by CivilianJobs.com and sponsored by Redstone Arsenal's Transition Assistance Program, the job fair included a mix of Fortune 500 and local companies.

The hiring event for veterans and transitioning military members came at an opportune time. The Bureau of Labor Statistics recently reported a slight rise in veteran unemployment rates.

Unemployment for post 9/11 veterans rose a full percentage point, from 6.2% in September to 7.2% in October. Among all veterans, unemployment rose from 4.7% in September to 5.3% in October.

However, Jake Hutchings of CivilianJobs.com remains upbeat about the current business climate. "There are a lot of companies that support veterans, that are looking to hire veterans and we'll be okay," he says.

Howard Jackson, an Army veteran, who attended the job fair in hopes of finding a maintenance or assembly job was also optimistic, saying "I'm hoping more veterans will come and see what they can do. The future's right around the corner."

CivilianJobs.com is planning another job fair at Redstone Arsenal on April 15.

If you are a veteran or transitioning military member looking for work, you may find the following links helpful: