Scottsboro, Jackson Co., incorporating public’s input in downtown revitalization

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WHNT) -- Scottsboro and Jackson County leaders are using the public's input to design a one million dollar project to revitalize the downtown square.

The city and the county held a joint meeting late last week to update the public on the project, but in addition, the meeting was also to get input on what the public would like to see for the downtown area. This week as engineers work on the design process, they are taking those suggestions into consideration.

The downtown square is historic, but engineers say it has design updates that are outdated. Officials are hearing from the public that preserving the historical integrity is a top priority.

The project is in the early design stages. City engineer Josh Little says they are working to incorporate the public's ideas into their own. "We want to keep the historical look of the downtown area, but we want to modernize it with updates to the sidewalks, the brick crosswalks, and landscaping," Little says.

County Commission Chair Matthew Hodges says using the public's input is creating a project residents can be proud of. "I think it's going to be a great and positive thing for us. It's something we'll be able to build on once we get that going."

City leaders say they plan to hold other meetings like they held last week as the project progresses.

The money for the project stems from two grants the county and the city both applied for, and received, totaling one million dollars. Little says all the plans for the project have to be approved as a result.

Little says they expect crews to start construction in the spring of 2016.