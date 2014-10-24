Athens State Faculty Senate declines to reveal their concerns for university leadership

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ATHENS, Ala. (WHNT) - The Faculty Senate at Athens State University met with University President Robert Glenn Thursday morning. It was their first meeting since the faculty members voted earlier this week to censure Glenn for the manner in which his administration is running the school. We expected to hear the complaints of faculty members, but instead there were a few surprises.

In 2010, Athens State was named by the Chronicle of Higher Education as one of the best colleges in the nation to work for.

"However, in 2014, as you know, the results of the survey reflected a vastly different work atmosphere," says Debra Vaughn, a spokesperson for the Faculty Senate.

Among the concerns are shared governance of the university, academic freedom and the financial viability of the university. However as trustees asked for specifics, none were offered.

"We want the focus to be on our mission here, our students, and we're trying to set a positive path forward," Vaughn told reporters.

Following the meeting, Glenn told reporters he fully understands the reluctance we witnessed.

"When you're worried about whether you're going to be quoted accurately, you begin to get overly concerned with what someone is writing down for you," Glenn said.

The bottom line is very little was accomplished at the meeting. In fact, one trustee told us it was a baby step but a step in the right direction. What became clear is both the staff and faculty and the administration seem anxious to put these issues behind them and move forward. However, Dr. Glenn did tell us there are some areas of concern such as the university's funding of the Arts Center in Decatur where he says they may simply have to agree to disagree.

The specific concerns of faculty members were listed in an email to Glenn and trustees. They received that list just prior to the meeting. Copies were not made available to reporters.